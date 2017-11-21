U of I fraternity house to be demolished

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A University of Illinois Fraternity House will soon be demolished.

The house will be replaced with an apartment complex and new Greek house, the News Gazette reports.

The Champaign City Council approved to tear down the old Alpha Delta Phi House on John Street. At their next meeting they will vote on a proposal to split the lot. If that passes Alpha Delta Pi will sell one of the two new lots to Opus Development for new apartments.

The house closed back in 2015 because of poor conditions.