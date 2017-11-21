U of I fraternity house to be demolished

Posted:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A University of Illinois Fraternity House will soon be demolished.

The house will be replaced with an apartment complex and new Greek house, the News Gazette reports.

The Champaign City Council approved to tear down the old Alpha Delta Phi House on John Street. At their next meeting they will vote on a proposal to split the lot. If that passes Alpha Delta Pi will sell one of the two new lots to Opus Development for new apartments.

The house closed back in 2015 because of poor conditions. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More