Buffett inducted into Decatur Wall of Fame

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There is a new face on Decatur's Wall of Fame in the Civic Center building.

Macon County Sheriff Howard G. Buffett is the newest face on the wall. Buffett said he is humbled and flattered to be added to the wall, but feels other people are more deserving.

Buffett was honored before the 65th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says Buffett was selected because of his many charitable donations and efforts to help improve Decatur.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More