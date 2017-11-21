Buffett inducted into Decatur Wall of Fame

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There is a new face on Decatur's Wall of Fame in the Civic Center building.

Macon County Sheriff Howard G. Buffett is the newest face on the wall. Buffett said he is humbled and flattered to be added to the wall, but feels other people are more deserving.

Buffett was honored before the 65th annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says Buffett was selected because of his many charitable donations and efforts to help improve Decatur.