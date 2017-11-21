Attorney general issues safe shopping guide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Attorney General Lisa Madigan has released her tenth annual Safe Shopping Guide for the holidays.

The guide, which is available here, lists toys, clothing and household items that have been recalled for safety reasons.

"I'm proud my office has helped busy and overwhelmed parents make sure their homes are free of unsafe toys and products for the past 10 years," Madigan said in a message announcing the guide. "I am confident the 2017 Safe Shopping Guide continues that tradition."

Madigan says the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

