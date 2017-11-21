New booster seats tested for crash safety

(WAND) – A national list that grades booster seat safety includes 16 new tested models.

Booster seats are meant for children in the age range of 4 to 8 years old in an effort to make sure adult-sized seat belts fit properly. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates what it deems the safest seats for cars, minivans or SUVs as “BEST BETs”, acceptable options as “GOOD BETs”, and places others in “not recommended” or “check fit” categories.

IIHS says booster seats that work properly ensure a lap and shoulder belt both fit correctly over a child, with the lap belt sitting on a child’s upper thighs and a shoulder belt over the middle of a child’s shoulder.

Three of the 16 newly tested seats ended up in the “check fit” category, while the rest made the “BEST BETs” grade. Boosters seats in the “check fit” category need to be double-checked by parents after testing proved inconsistent for different children and car models.

IIHS now has a total of 118 seats in the “BEST BETs” category. Parents can find a full list of those seats here.

IIHS leaders say children in the 4 to 8 age range are 45 percent less likely to end up injured in a crash if they’re restrained with the help of a correctly installed booster seat.

Look below for a document detailing how IIHS grades its booster seat options.