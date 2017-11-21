Community Thanksgiving returns to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur leaders again came together for a traditional Thanksgiving luncheon.

The Annual Community Thanksgiving Lunch drew a record crowd, with over 800 people in attendance Tuesday at the Decatur Civic Center. Volunteers helped put together the meal for business owners, political leaders and others who the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce says “made an impact in the area throughout the year”.

Decatur leaders first started having Thanksgiving together in 1953. The 2017 event marks the 65th annual time it has happened.

Organizers say Thanksgiving marks an important time of year to be thankful.

“As a community, we all need to come together and give thanks … for all the great things that we have, all the great individuals and the businesses and the things that we have,” said GDCOC President Mirinda Rothrock. “Sometimes we get caught up in our day-to-day lives and this is a time to step back, take a moment and be thankful and grateful for what we have in our community.” 

