Holiday travelers increase to highest number in 12 years

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND): The number of holiday travelers is expected to break records.

Americans are expected to take to the roads and the skies in the largest number in 12 years.

"Thanksgiving is usually one of the biggest travel days," Gene Cossey, Executive Director at Willard Airport, says.

AAA predicts nearly 51 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Wednesday and Sunday.

"When it is busy and when there are delays in the entire aviation system across the country, you've got to be prepared for that," Cossey says.

Airport officials say prepare for lines.

"Always plan on coming a little bit early," Cossey says. "Maybe during the really busy times get here about the 2 hours early that they recommend."

They say, give your travel schedule some wiggle room.

"If you're trying to make really tight connections around the holiday season - that can make things more difficult so always give yourself a little more time to connect at the hub," Cossey says.

AAA says almost 8 percent of holiday travelers will be flying, a 5 percent increase from last year.

Local airports say you can help avoid lines by enrolling in the TSA PreCheck program.

"Oh, it's wonderful," Cossey says. "I mean, here it's great because it's easy to get through an airport the size of Willard but since we have it here, people who take advantage of it can easily get on board real quickly here."