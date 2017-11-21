Solar program ends with 58 homes, businesses pledged

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A program organizing bulk orders of solar panels has hit its goal as it comes to an end.

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association organized the Solar 2.0 program in Champaign-Urbana.

The program encouraged residents to go solar through information sessions. The group then bulk ordered the solar panels, making it cheaper to go green.

58 homes and businesses took part in the program.

"With a program like this group program, it allows for us to financially make sense what I think environmentally makes sense," Andy Robinson, a Solar 2.0 Educational Presenter, says. "Our electricity footprint is going down to zero carbon footprint, so we're generating our own electricity - 100% of our electricity for the year."

Organizers say the panels were 9 cents cheaper per watt with the bulk purchase. They hope to do the program again in the future.

