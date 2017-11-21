Man's family seeks answers years after his death

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The family of a man who went missing six years ago is still looking for answers in his death.

Renard Jackson first went missing in November 2011. Police later found his body under a pile of debris in the backyard of a house on Hedge Road. At the time, police said they were investigating Jackson’s death as a homicide.

“They just discarded his life, his body, as if he was not even human,” said Renard Jackson’s sister Ruscenda Jackson. “That’s something you just don’t do.”

Ruscenda Jackson said her family still has many unanswered questions, including when Renard Jackson died, why and how.

“I think my family deserves closure,” Ruscenda Jackson said. “I will carry this to my grave.”

WAND contacted Champaign Police for an update on the case but has not yet received that information.