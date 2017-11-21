Police: Child in car during DUI arrest

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois driver is facing a charge of child endangerment.

Decatur police say they stopped a car driven by Darrell Selvy, 30, after watching the vehicle move nearly 10 miles per hour above the speed limit on West Garfield Ave., then move straight through an intersection after stopping in a left turn lane. Officers say Selvy had glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Police say a 3-month-old family member was sitting in an unrestrained car seat in the car.

Sworn statements say a breathalyzer test taken at the Macon County Jail revealed Selvy had a blood alcohol level of .133.

Selvy faces two charges, including one for aggravated DUI and another for endangering the life of a child.