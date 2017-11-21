6-year-old delivers scarves to children's hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Six year old Rosie Quinn has one mission, making kids smile.

"I'm happy that the kids really, really like the scarves and my job is to make the kids smile." she said. "I really like doing this because I love making kids smile."

Rosie, along with her mom Paula, started Coming Up Rosies which creates scarves for children in the hospital. The Chicago natives made a stop in Springfield to deliver the scarf kits to patients at St. John's Children Hospital in Springfield.

Rosie was diagnosed with Alopecia when she was little older than two, and instead of wearing wigs, decided to embrace the motto "bald is beautiful", but some people would stare while in public.

"We noticed when we would go to Starbucks or the store there was always somebody, adult or a child, who would comment 'oh mommy look at that baby, look at that bald person' and it really bothered Rosie" said Paula.

"I didn't really like how I was called boy, and boys would call me boys. But one day I said Mom, may I please make a scarf?" said Rosie.

After Rosie received her first scarf, she became determined to give other kids the same gift and so in July 2016 the company began. Now they have given out more than 200 scarves to eight different hospitals.

"Immediately after looking at herself in the mirror for about five minutes smiling, she said 'I want to give this to every single bald kid'. I said wow that's really ambitious, and I think she bugged me for literally six months and then I don't know I just kind of took a chance and I want to make Rosie smile." said Paula.

Paula quit her job to commit full time to the company, but soon realized it was much more than that. "Shortly after I realized this is not a business it's a charity. It's grown legs and we are running with it."

The kits Rosie passes out, allow children to design their own scarf, it's complete with coloring utensils and a canvas. After the children finish drawing their design, they send it back to Rosie and Paula who then send it to be turned into a scarf. For Rosie, the whole process is about making other children smile, the same way she did when she put on her first scarf.

"I don't care about me. I care about how the other kids feel and how they look. I want them to be happy, I've already had my experience," she said. "The most beautiful part about us, all of us, is our hearts. You have to be kind and nice no matter what you look like."

For more information about Coming Up Rosies click here.