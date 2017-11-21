School to check bags at basketball games

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Public High Schools are beefing up security after a stabbing outside of one of the schools.

The attack happened on the night of Nov. 11, when police say several men stabbed six people outside of Lanphier High School. Officers found the victims in the school’s parking lot after an alumni basketball game.

Police later arrested 18-year-old Macivelly Lacy, 21-year-old Donovan Bailey and two juveniles in connection to the crime. Lacy, Bailey and at least one of the juveniles face aggravated battery and mob action charges.

School Board District 186 President Adam Lopez says it is time for a change saying, "We want to make sure everyone understands stuff is going to change. It's not going to be the same like it used to be. If you get to games at 5, you'll probably have to start showing up at 4:30. It'll be a whole different process, and we're going to roll that out probably next week."

Lopez says security will use metal detecting wands and check bags of every fan. This will happen for every boys varsity basketball game at Lanphier High School, Springfield High School and Southeast High School. The School Board hopes to begin the system at the first official season home games.

Security will crack down on any dangerous items. Lopez says, "Absolutely no knives, it's on all of our windows here, no knives. So if you have knives, you better leave them at home. This is going to be a safe environment, so it'll be from wanding to searching bags when you come in."

After the announcement of the new security policy, Lopez says he has received many phone calls and messages of praise.

One Lanphier parent Kevin Eyrse says, "I think it's good for the kids. I have a senior that goes to Lanphier and I think it's important for the community and safety for the kids, we can't do enough for our children."

Another parent, Scott Parker, says, "I felt safe before, but the added security is going to do nothing but help things out so in mind it can't hurt."

Lopez hopes to have specific details for the new procedure sometime next week.