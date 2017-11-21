Crackdown for disabled parking violators this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Secretary of State Jesse White announces police will be on look out for people illegally parking in disabled parking spots at malls.

The enforcement from Secretary of State Police and law enforcement will begin Black at shopping malls in several cities, including Springfield and Bloomington.

" Our mission is not to issue tickets, but to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available for those who need them," said White.

Drivers caught misusing a placard face a six month suspension of their driver's license and a $600 fine. Repeat violators face a one year suspension of their license and a $750 fine. A third offense brings a $1,000 fine plus a revoked license for one year.

The fine for parking in a disabled spot without a placard can be up to $350. Using a deceased person's placard or fake one can result in a $2,500 fine and one year revocation of a driver's license.