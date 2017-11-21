D R Roberts Photography closing in December

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - D R Roberts Photography Studio on North Edward Street will close on December 15 after 39 years of business.

The photography studio at 1270 North Edward Street has provided thousands of family, wedding, senior graduation, baby, athlete and personal photos.

Owners D R and his wife Ann are offering wedding files for $50 each and other session files for $25 each according to the business Facebook page.

The business has been a staple of the community since it first opened in 1978.

D R Roberts currently sells insurance and his wife Ann and longtime associate Bruce Wilcox will continue to operate the studio until its final day.

The business and its legacy will be profiled in the WAND-TV's Business Watch Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More