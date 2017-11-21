D R Roberts Photography closing in December

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - D R Roberts Photography Studio on North Edward Street will close on December 15 after 39 years of business.

The photography studio at 1270 North Edward Street has provided thousands of family, wedding, senior graduation, baby, athlete and personal photos.

Owners D R and his wife Ann are offering wedding files for $50 each and other session files for $25 each according to the business Facebook page.

The business has been a staple of the community since it first opened in 1978.

D R Roberts currently sells insurance and his wife Ann and longtime associate Bruce Wilcox will continue to operate the studio until its final day.

The business and its legacy will be profiled in the WAND-TV's Business Watch Wednesday at 4 p.m.