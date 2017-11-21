Mall theft sentence handed down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A man who broke into a mall is heading to prison.

Terence Brown, 53, will serve 16 ½ years behind bars after security cameras caught him and a woman trying to steal from a Market Place Mall register. That business stood at 2000 N. Neil St. in Champaign until it closed in 2016.

The News-Gazette reports the mall was already out of business when Brown tried to steal from a cash register at Great Steak Co on March 12, 2016. A security officer struggled with Brown at the scene before taking him into custody. The woman shown on the security video fled the scene.

The newspaper says Brown entered a guilty plea for the crime in court. His record of past convictions, including one for burglary and another for residential burglary, meant Champaign County courts treated his conviction as a Class X felony.

Brown’s aggravated battery conviction in the mall burglary includes credit for 190 days served. The News-Gazette says Judge Tom Difanis recommended drug treatment for Brown during his time behind bars.