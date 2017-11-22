Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-21

It's one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year in Central Illinois: the tipoff of the Decatur Turkey Tournament and the Adam Lopez Tournament in Springfield, with other local tournaments littering the surrounding area. On this "Tuesday Frenzy" of boys high school basketball, 3A state runner-up Lanphier runs past Brooks College Prep (Chicago), Champaign Central and Southeast have an overtime instant classic, Eisenhower takes care of Peoria High, while the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament features Effingham exacting revenge on Highland and Mattoon falling to Robinson.



Adam Lopez Tournament

Lanphier 78, Brooks (Chicago) 28



Decatur Turkey Tournament

Central 68, Southeast 61 (OT)

Eisenhower 81, Peoria High 66



St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament

Effingham 61, Highland 38

Robinson 57, Mattoon 42



Other area scores

Central A&M 74, Edinburg 64

Meridian 70, Lincolnwood 62

Clinton 84, Decatur Christian 15

Heyworth 63, Warrensburg-Latham 61

LSA 62, Springfield Calvary 51

Sullivan 44, ALAH 43

Riverton 47, Mendon Unity 45

Athens 60, Rushville 46

Beardstown 59, Southeastern 38