Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-21

Posted:
Lanphier junior Karl Wright and the Lions cruised past Brooks (Chicago) 78-28 on Tuesday in the Adam Lopez Tournament opener. Lanphier junior Karl Wright and the Lions cruised past Brooks (Chicago) 78-28 on Tuesday in the Adam Lopez Tournament opener.

It's one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year in Central Illinois: the tipoff of the Decatur Turkey Tournament and the Adam Lopez Tournament in Springfield, with other local tournaments littering the surrounding area. On this "Tuesday Frenzy" of boys high school basketball, 3A state runner-up Lanphier runs past Brooks College Prep (Chicago), Champaign Central and Southeast have an overtime instant classic, Eisenhower takes care of Peoria High, while the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament features Effingham exacting revenge on Highland and Mattoon falling to Robinson.

Adam Lopez Tournament
Lanphier 78, Brooks (Chicago) 28

Decatur Turkey Tournament
Central 68, Southeast 61 (OT)
Eisenhower 81, Peoria High 66

St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
Effingham 61, Highland 38
Robinson 57, Mattoon 42

Other area scores
Central A&M 74, Edinburg 64
Meridian 70, Lincolnwood 62
Clinton 84, Decatur Christian 15
Heyworth 63, Warrensburg-Latham 61
LSA 62, Springfield Calvary 51
Sullivan 44, ALAH 43
Riverton 47, Mendon Unity 45
Athens 60, Rushville 46
Beardstown 59, Southeastern 38

