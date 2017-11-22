Underwood and Co. adding complexity to offense bit by bit

For a full 5:28 of analysis from Underwood and Coleman, visit Gordon Voit on Facebook.



Illinois' midweek clash with Division-III Augustana is more than a rendezvous for head coach Brad Underwood and assistant Chin Coleman, both of which have close personal ties to the No. 2-ranked Vikings' staff. It's a chance for the Illini to a) go against a technically sound opponent without the strength of schedule hit that comes with a win over a cellar-dwelling Division-I team and b) add complexity to Underwood's famously thick set of plays.



Underwood and Coleman shed light on the team's progress in learning the full "playbook", so to speak, plus they explain what the specific wrinkles are that make the offense unique.