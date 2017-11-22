Underwood and Co. adding complexity to offense bit by bit

Posted:
Head coach Brad Underwood built a following of coaches on YouTube going back to his Stephen F. Austin days with his unique style of what's called the spread offense. Head coach Brad Underwood built a following of coaches on YouTube going back to his Stephen F. Austin days with his unique style of what's called the spread offense.

For a full 5:28 of analysis from Underwood and Coleman, visit Gordon Voit on Facebook.

Illinois' midweek clash with Division-III Augustana is more than a rendezvous for head coach Brad Underwood and assistant Chin Coleman, both of which have close personal ties to the No. 2-ranked Vikings' staff. It's a chance for the Illini to a) go against a technically sound opponent without the strength of schedule hit that comes with a win over a cellar-dwelling Division-I team and b) add complexity to Underwood's famously thick set of plays.

Underwood and Coleman shed light on the team's progress in learning the full "playbook", so to speak, plus they explain what the specific wrinkles are that make the offense unique.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More