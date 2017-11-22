Oh, Christmas Trees: Engdale Farms sees green on Black Friday

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - It’s about time to hunt for that perfect Christmas tree. A family-run farm in Christian County has been part of the Christmas tradition for generations.

Richard and Judy Engdale started selling Christmas trees in Taylorville, back in 1992.

“I drove here from Decatur, selling them out of my car,” Judy said.

Eventually they built a charming office, resembling something out of the North Pole.

“It’s warm. People like to come in here and bring their babies and I’ll hold them while they go out and get a tree,” Judy said.

Engdale Farms sits on 40 breathtaking acres. It’s the perfect setting that’s become part of the classic, family, holiday tradition for 25 years and it means a lot to the Engdale family.

Opening day is Friday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

They are open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays from noon - 5 p.m. They are closed on Monday.