Pana seeks grant for aging water system

PANA, Ill. (WAND)- Leaders are seeking a grant to improve the city’s water system, and they are asking for the public’s help to get it.

The grant, worth up to $500,000, would come from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, but it requires that the city survey 75 percent of households and that at least 51 percent of households surveyed be low or moderate income, officials said.

“I’m so excited about the possibility of upgrading our infrastructure,” said Dara Thompson of the group Pana Pride. “If you drive through town, sections of town are shut off because of the water leaks. The City of Pana does a wonderful job trying to keep up with that, but our infrastructure is just so old.”

Mayor Donald Kroski said the responses can be mailed in to a third-party researcher and are kept confidential. The survey includes questions about household size, income, home ownership, race and other factors.

Kroski said the city has struggled to maintain its aging water system.

“We’re spending $100,000 a year just repairing water lines, and I call it putting clamp on top of clamp,” Kroski said.