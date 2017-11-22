Being Transgender: The struggle of following their journey

(WAND) - Being transgender is a topic that's been making headlines lately for numerous reasons. However, living life as a transgender individual is a struggle many people don't understand.

"I've always known that I was different ever since I was little,” says Kasyn Cayton, a transgender man. “In high school we had a transgender day of remembrance and it kind of just clicked for me right then and there. I knew that's how I wanted to express myself, and that's who I was"

Kasyn was born Cassandra, but living life as a woman was something he always felt uncomfortable about.

"I always felt uncomfortable being seen as a lesbian or just being a female,” added Kasyn. “Once I learned what transgender meant, like I said it just clicked."

Leslie Worrell was born Cody, and just like Kasyn, she felt trapped in her own body.

"Imagine yourself being completely in the wrong body, and your mind is just in a shell of something that looks ugly to you,” Worrell said.

While many transgender individuals decide to get multiple surgeries to become the person they know they are meant to be, both Leslie and Kasyn say every transgender person’s journey is different. Leslie's is working to raise money through a GoFundMe to get her final surgery, which she feels would make her complete. Kasyn says he is comfortable not having the final surgery,

"It would make me feel complete that way my body matches what I think my spirit feels like,” said Worrell. “I know a lot of friends who went through the process and didn't do the final surgery and they are perfectly happy. That's just not my path.”

"It's our own bodies,” added Kasyn. “It’s our own temples (and) it's what we are comfortable doing. Not everyone is comfortable with getting all their own surgeries, and I’m happy with how I look now."

Leslie says her wife has helped her stay positive on a journey that can be unpredictable.

"They've basically been my pillar, making sure I don't fall off to the wayside (and) making sure that I keep going through everything,” added Leslie. “Days that I don't know why I am doing it, I look over and I say I’m doing it for her."

Kasyn’s family wasn’t sure how to react when he first told them he was transgender; however, they have since given him their support.

"It wasn't up until the last couple of years where they actually realized this is who he is and we are just going to love him for who he is,” said Kasyn. “Things have been awesome since then. I think that’s the best part, is knowing that my family now supports me.”

Transgender issues have been in the headlines recently, with some states passing a bathroom bill and President Donald Trump announcing an end to transgender people serving in the military.

"(The) reality is everyone knows transgender people. They just don't know they know transgender people," said Nicholas Bridgett, a licensed clinical social worker who diagnoses people with gender dysphoria.

Bridgett says that some people who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria choose to live with their transsexualism, while other choose hormones or surgery. However, he says the transgender population is much larger than most understand.

"When you talk about transgender people, that's a wide group of people including crossdressers and non-binary individuals, as well as a lot of other identities,” says Bridgett. “Those individuals don't usually require medical intervention. People who identify as transsexual, that’s actually the diagnosis in the health world is transsexualism, those are the individuals who often require medical attention."

While many argue being transgender is a mental health condition, others say it's not.

"Experts consider it a health issue, not a mental health issue,” says Bridgett. “It's in the DSM to allow people to get therapy and access services, but it's not really seen as a pathological mental illness."

The National Center for Transgender Equality reports one in five transgender individuals have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives, adding many ended up killing themselves.

"Yes, it's one of the highest suicide rates as populations goes,” Bridgett said. “It's usually 34 percent, but that's often in adolescents. When it's as an adult, in my experience it's not due to regrets. The incidents of regrets (are) only 1 to 2 percent, which is actually quite low. "

Transgender individuals say they just want to be treated like everyone else.

"We are all just regular normal people we do everyday things. I come to work, I teach my class, I go home and I don't even think about it,” says Leslie.

"We are probably the most understanding loving accepting people because we have been through the absolute worst,” says Kasyn.

If you would like to learn more about transgender issues and the efforts for equality, click here.