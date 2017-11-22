Being Transgender: The struggle of following their journeyPosted:
D R Roberts Photography closing in December
DECATUR, IL (WAND) - D R Roberts Photography Studio on North Edward Street to close December 15th after 39 years of business.
Being Transgender: The struggle of following their journey
(WAND) - Being transgender is a topic that's been making headlines lately for numerous reasons.
Near-death overdoses lead to drug warning
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon officers say a potentially dangerous drug is circulating in the city.
Driver cited in 2 deadly crashes has license revoked
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The driver cited in two separate fatal crashes has had his license revoked by the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
Police: Child in car during DUI arrest
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois driver is facing a charge of child endangerment.
Police: Serial liquor thief targeted single store
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police say tried to steal liquor from the same store several times is behind bars.
Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-21
It's one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year in Central Illinois: the tipoff of the Decatur Turkey Tournament and the Adam Lopez Tournament in Springfield, with other local tournaments littering the surrounding area. On this "Tuesday Frenzy" of boys high school basketball, 3A state runner-up Lanphier runs past Brooks College Prep (Chicago), Champaign Central and Southeast have an overtime instant classic, Eisenhower takes care of Peoria High, while the St. Anth...
Man behind bars in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested the man they believe to be responsible in the shooting death of Todd Feldkamp.
Decatur Turkey Tournament Schedule 2017
Click the accompanying photo for a complete schedule of the 2017 Team Soy Capital Decatur Turkey Tournament! Teams attending: Eisenhower MacArthur Champaign Central Bolingbrook Thornton Peoria High Southeast Mt. Zion Dates: November 21-25
Decatur murders triple since 2016
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Department Crime Analysis Unit says shootings in the city have increased over the last five years.
