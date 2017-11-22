Traffic light project may have to wait

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Funding for a change to Springfield traffic lights is on hold for now.

This development came after members of the Springfield City Council failed to reach to consensus vote on funding for technology to let firefighters control lights in the city’s southwest area. WAND-TV’s partners at WTAX Radio say the project would cost the city $105,000.

Several aldermen want the Foreign Fire Insurance Board to cover half of the cost instead of using Springfield’s infrastructure funding on the entire project. WTAX reports the insurance board, which keeps track of money rebated by insurance companies outside of Illinois, would have to approve a decision to help.

WTAX says the updated traffic system might not happen until the next budget season if the insurance board doesn’t approve of covering the project.