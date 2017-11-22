HSHS St. John's Hospital offering robotic-arm knee replacements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- HSHS St. John's Hospital is the first hospital in Sangamon County to offer robotic knee replacement.

This is the latest advancement in joint replacement surgery is transforming the way joint replacement procedures are performed. The Styker's Mako Robotic-Arm knee surgery helps offer the potential for a higher level of patient-specific implant alignment and positioning. The technology allows surgeons to create a 3D plan for each patient and perform joint replacement surgery using a surgeon controlled robotic-arm that provides a better level of accuracy.

This is only available at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

"Mako is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed. Using a virtual 3D model, the Mako system allows surgeons to personalize each patient's surgical plan. During surgery, we can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments, while the robotic-arm then allows us to execute that plan with a high level of accuracy and predictability. The combination of these three features of the system has the potential to lead to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction." said Dr. Allan from the Orthopedic Center of Illinois.

Dr. Allan is the only surgeon in Springfield who is trained to perform this type of full knew replacement surgery.