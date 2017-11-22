Debris remains after October building collapse

PANA, Ill. (WAND)- Almost one month after a building’s roof collapsed in Pana, the wreckage remains in place.

City leaders say they are waiting for the building’s owners and insurers to tear it down. In the meantime, city and state transportation officials have closed off Illinois Route 16 in front of the building.

“We're hoping that that gets corrected pretty soon because rerouting these trucks on some streets, it's not good for our streets,” said Mayor Donald Kroski. “An 80,000 pound truck is not designed for some of these streets, and I worry about safety with the traffic.”

In recent months, the city has hired an engineering firm to examine older buildings in town for serious problems. So far, Mayor Kroski said they have examined 16 buildings.