Champaign celebrates county adoptions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Champaign County is celebrating adoptions today.

Nearly 100 kids have been adopted in the county over the past year. The national adoption day aims to bring awareness to the 110,000 kids still in foster care.

Champaign County celebrated for the first time today. They invited every Champaign County family that processed an adoption to enjoy a short ceremony.

"I have seen how much joy it has brought to everybody and I wanted to make sure that we can expand into the community so people can learn how they can bring joy and stability to the homes for children in need," Judge Randy Rosenbaum, with the Champaign County Circuit Court, says.

Attorneys and service providers were available to answer questions that potential foster parents might have.

