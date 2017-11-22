Murder suspects arrested in shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A murder investigation led to two arrests in the Springfield area.

Police say Andre Robinson, 19, and Tavelle Bates, 20, are both behind bars as police continue looking into an October death. After 1 a.m. on Oct. 4, police say they went to the 1100 block of Oakdale Drive in response to a report of a shooting. They found Steven Suber at the scene with a gunshot injury.

Suber later died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Robinson and Bates, who are both from Springfield, both face home invasion and felony murder charges.

Officers say the shooting happened when a confrontation at an Oakdale Drive house escalated and someone fired gunshots. Detectives are working on figuring out a motive behind the shooting.