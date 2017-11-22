Suspect car chase leads to crash, arrests

Lamalcolm Holder, 23 Lamalcolm Holder, 23
Anthony Perry, 23 Anthony Perry, 23

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested two men after a burglary and car chase.

Officers say they chased a car as it left the scene of a residential burglary. As it took off from the 8300 block of Iron Horse Lane in Springfield, it crashed into a tree. Police say they arrested Lamalcolm Holder and Anthony Perry, both 23, at the scene, with one of suspects handcuffed after a chase on foot.

The Criminal Investigations Division in Springfield spent time investigating the scene on Wednesday.

Police say Holder and Perry both face residential burglary and car buglary charges, among others. Both men are behind bars in Sangamon County.

Police are still looking for information as they investigate the burglary. Anyone with details to provide officers should call Springfield police at (217)788-8427.

