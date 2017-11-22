Near-death overdoses lead to drug warning

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon officers say a potentially dangerous drug is circulating in the city.

Police say a single tablet of an opioid called hydrocodone caused two people to overdose since Tuesday. Officers say a dose of Narcan, a chemical that works to slow opioid overdoses, likely saved the lives of both people. They both needed hospital treatment after the overdoses.

Officers are warning the public to throw away hydrocodone pills if they’ve purchased them. They say the pills involved in the overdoses were illegal.

“Please understand these tablets may create a potentially fatal situation for the user,” Mattoon officers said in a Facebook statement. “If you wish to help prevent a needless death and have information on these pills, please contact Mattoon police.”

People can call Mattoon law enforcement by dialing (217)235-5451. They can also be reached through Facebook. Coles County Crime Stoppers is accepting tips on the drug at this link, with rewards of up to $1,000 available.