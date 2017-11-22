Near-death overdoses lead to drug warning

Posted: Updated:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon officers say a potentially dangerous drug is circulating in the city.

Police say a single tablet of an opioid called hydrocodone caused two people to overdose since Tuesday. Officers say a dose of Narcan, a chemical that works to slow opioid overdoses, likely saved the lives of both people. They both needed hospital treatment after the overdoses.

Officers are warning the public to throw away hydrocodone pills if they’ve purchased them. They say the pills involved in the overdoses were illegal.

“Please understand these tablets may create a potentially fatal situation for the user,” Mattoon officers said in a Facebook statement. “If you wish to help prevent a needless death and have information on these pills, please contact Mattoon police.”

People can call Mattoon law enforcement by dialing (217)235-5451. They can also be reached through Facebook. Coles County Crime Stoppers is accepting tips on the drug at this link, with rewards of up to $1,000 available.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More