Champaign man will spend 4 1/2 years in prison for throwing coffee on a store clerk

Urbana, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign man will spend 4 and a half years in prison after throwing a cup of coffee on in a hold up.

Alexander M. Owens, 54, pleaded guilty in October to aggravated battery for the attack. He threw a cup of coffee on a convenience-store clerk in a botched holdup attempt.

According to the News Gazette, in return, the state dismissed a charge of attempted armed robbery alleging that Owens tried to rob the clerk at knife point. it all happened on April 1st at the Circle K on W. Springfield Avenue. Owens had gotten a cup of coffee and other items and put them on the counter. He then displayed a knife and ordered the clerk to give him the cash in the drawer. When the clerk refused, Owens threw the coffee on him and left.

The judge sentence him in to 41/2 years in prison and was given credit for 168 days already served.