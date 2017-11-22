Recycling of Unwanted Christmas Lights Collection for Recycling

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Macon County Environmental Management offering two sites to recycle unwanted Christmas Lights starting Monday.

Strings of unwanted Christmas lights may be dropped off for recycling between November 27th and January 12th, 2018 at two locations.

One is at 141 South Main Street, Room 408, in Decatur during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Monday through Friday or place strings of lights in the outdoor white collection box at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 North 21st Street in Decatur.

You can drop off both working and non-working strings of lights. Packaging should be removed, but bulbs do not need to be removed.

If you have questions call the Department at 217-425-4505.

Lowe's in Forsyth will also recycle unwanted Christmas lights through January first 2018.