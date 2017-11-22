Burglary increase during holidays

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police say there have been 23 home break-ins in the city during November.

Two of those happened in the West End of Decatur; one on West Macon Street and the other on North Oakcrest Avenue.

Both times, the burglars came up empty-handed because of the families pets. Cerella Di Mondo whose home was broken into says, people walking on the street at the time saw their family dog, Scotch the Golden-doodle chase a group of men down the street. The family came home to find their back door broken in. They say, luckily nothing was stolen thanks to Scotch saying, "He saved the day, the next thing you know, he was chasing them up the street. We were very lucky. He was the hero."

The other house broken into during November in the area had a security camera in their home near the front door. The camera caught three men kicking n their front door, walking a few steps in, looking down the hall, and quickly running off. The owners attribute the burglars retreat to their 90 pound Bulldog Bert. The owners say they think the burglars saw Bert and were spooked and ran.

In both instances, the burglars did not make it far into the home, but the neighbors think it was the same group of men in both cases.

Sergeant Steven Carroll with the Decatur Police Criminal Investigations Division says, "There were similar groups and we believe when you get a rash of burglaries, most of the time it is the same individuals committing those. They'll target one area for awhile, obviously they'll move on."

Carroll says the holidays are a time the department typically sees more burglaries because burglars assume houses have expensive gifts in them. He says, "Don't leave the box outside after the holidays. People get boxes of electronics, cut your boxes up, put them in garbage bags so people can't see what you've purchased and what have gone into the house."

He also says, if you plan to travel for the holidays, ask your neighbors to keep an eye on your house. He says burglars sometimes watch houses to get a feel for when people leave and come back to their houses. Carroll says to make sure your house always looks occupied saying, "You want your house to look occupied. If you're going to be away, leave some lights on, contact neighbors. Don't hide keys under your door mats, because that's what everyone does. Pull your shades so people can't see if your home or not. A lot of times they'll knock on the door, if nobody answers, they'll commit the burglary then." He also says to make sure your mail does not pile up and do not leave things like lawn mowers and bikes laying outside for long periods of time.

Another tip he gives is to spend a little extra money to make sure you have good locks on your doors or buy motion sensor lights.