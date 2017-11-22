Police: "Extreme caution" needed after serious crash

Posted: Updated:

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a serious crash has slowed down traffic on Interstate 55.

Illinois State Police troopers from District 9 say they’ve closed the right lane of I-55 at mile marker 129 in Logan County. Troopers say that situation is expected to continue “for an extended period of time”. Traffic, which troopers are calling congested on Wednesday night, can only pass on the left side. 

Drivers are asked to use “extreme caution” in the crash area and potentially find other roads to take.

Troopers have not released specific details about the cause of the crash.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as new information is released.

