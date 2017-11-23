Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-22

A jam-packed week of high school basketball tournaments continues with the Decatur Turkey Tournament, Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament and the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament! MacArthur pulls away from Thornton late and Mt. Zion is rolled by Top 15 Chicagoland squad Bolingbrook. Lincoln stifles Cahokia while at St. Anthony, the Bulldogs fall to Highland, Effingham edges Okaw Valley and Mattoon beats Breese Central.



Decatur Turkey Tournament (First Round)

MacArthur 66, Thornton 53

Bolingbrook 87, Mt. Zion 46



Friday: Winners' Bracket

Eisenhower vs. Central, 6 p.m.

MacArthur vs. Bolingbrook, 7:30 p.m.



Friday: Losers' Bracket

Peoria High vs. Southeast, 1 p.m.

Mt. Zion vs. Thornton, 2:30 p.m.



Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament

Lincoln 40, Cahokia 28

Mahomet-Seymour 58, Limestone 22



St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament (Effingham)

Mattoon 55, Breese Central 50

Effingham 52, Okaw Valley 50

Highland 63, St. Anthony 57