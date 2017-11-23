Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-22

Posted:
Amir Brummett led MacArthur with 28 points and 9 rebounds in the Generals' 66-53 win over Chicagoland power Thornton. Amir Brummett led MacArthur with 28 points and 9 rebounds in the Generals' 66-53 win over Chicagoland power Thornton.

A jam-packed week of high school basketball tournaments continues with the Decatur Turkey Tournament, Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament and the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament! MacArthur pulls away from Thornton late and Mt. Zion is rolled by Top 15 Chicagoland squad Bolingbrook. Lincoln stifles Cahokia while at St. Anthony, the Bulldogs fall to Highland, Effingham edges Okaw Valley and Mattoon beats Breese Central.

Decatur Turkey Tournament (First Round)
MacArthur 66, Thornton 53
Bolingbrook 87, Mt. Zion 46

Friday: Winners' Bracket
Eisenhower vs. Central, 6 p.m.
MacArthur vs. Bolingbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Losers' Bracket
Peoria High vs. Southeast, 1 p.m.
Mt. Zion vs. Thornton, 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament
Lincoln 40, Cahokia 28
Mahomet-Seymour 58, Limestone 22

St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament (Effingham)
Mattoon 55, Breese Central 50
Effingham 52, Okaw Valley 50
Highland 63, St. Anthony 57

