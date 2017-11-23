Maroa-Forsyth, GCMS prepare for 217 clash in 2A finals

Posted:
Maroa-Forsyth senior receiver Kam Boline hauled in two touchdowns in the Trojans' semifinal win over Shelbyville. Maroa-Forsyth senior receiver Kam Boline hauled in two touchdowns in the Trojans' semifinal win over Shelbyville.

In this preview of the 2A state championship game between (4) Maroa-Forsyth and (2) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Trojans receiver Kam Boline and head coach Josh Jostes size up the undefeated Falcons (13-0), who have allowed just 6.2 points per game in a dominant 2017-18 campaign.

Storylines
+ Maroa-Forsyth's seventh trip to the state championship game in the past 12 years under head coach Josh Jostes
+ GCMS' first trip to state in program history. The Falcons' 13 wins are the school's most since racking up 11 in 2015 and 2009.
+ All-Staters: RB Deondre Gregory (Maroa-Forsyth), RB Mitch McNutt (GCMS), DE Bryce Barnes (GCMS)
+ 1 p.m. kickoff at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on the campus of Northern Illinois University.

For a full statistical breakdown of the two teams, visit the IHSA website.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More