Maroa-Forsyth, GCMS prepare for 217 clash in 2A finals

In this preview of the 2A state championship game between (4) Maroa-Forsyth and (2) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Trojans receiver Kam Boline and head coach Josh Jostes size up the undefeated Falcons (13-0), who have allowed just 6.2 points per game in a dominant 2017-18 campaign.



Storylines

+ Maroa-Forsyth's seventh trip to the state championship game in the past 12 years under head coach Josh Jostes

+ GCMS' first trip to state in program history. The Falcons' 13 wins are the school's most since racking up 11 in 2015 and 2009.

+ All-Staters: RB Deondre Gregory (Maroa-Forsyth), RB Mitch McNutt (GCMS), DE Bryce Barnes (GCMS)

+ 1 p.m. kickoff at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on the campus of Northern Illinois University.



For a full statistical breakdown of the two teams, visit the IHSA website.