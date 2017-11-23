Macy's parade rolls on with balloons, bands, security

Macy's parade rolls on with balloons, bands, securityPosted:
Near-death overdoses lead to drug warning
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon officers say a potentially dangerous drug is circulating in the city.
1 killed in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a serious crash killed one person on Interstate 55 Wednesday night.
Being Transgender: The struggle of following their journey
(WAND) - Being transgender is a topic that's been making headlines lately for numerous reasons.
Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-22
A jam-packed week of high school basketball tournaments continues with the Decatur Turkey Tournament, Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament and the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament! MacArthur pulls away from Thornton late and Mt. Zion is rolled by Top 15 Chicagoland squad Bolingbrook. Lincoln stifles Cahokia while at St. Anthony, the Bulldogs fall to Highland, Effingham edges Okaw Valley and Mattoon beats Breese Central. Decatur Turkey Tournament (First Round) MacArt...
D R Roberts Photography closing in December
DECATUR, IL (WAND) - D R Roberts Photography Studio on North Edward Street to close December 15th after 39 years of business.
Maroa-Forsyth, GCMS prepare for 217 clash in 2A finals
In this preview of the 2A state championship game between (4) Maroa-Forsyth and (2) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Trojans receiver Kam Boline and head coach Josh Jostes size up the undefeated Falcons (13-0), who have allowed just 6.2 points per game in a dominant 2017-18 campaign. Storylines + Maroa-Forsyth's seventh trip to the state championship game in the past 12 years under head coach Josh Jostes + GCMS' first trip to state in program history. The Falcons' 13 wins are the school's ...
Suspect car chase leads to crash, arrests
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested two men after a burglary and car chase.
Decatur Turkey Tournament Schedule 2017
Click the accompanying photo for a complete schedule of the 2017 Team Soy Capital Decatur Turkey Tournament! Teams attending: Eisenhower MacArthur Champaign Central Bolingbrook Thornton Peoria High Southeast Mt. Zion Dates: November 21-25
Burglary increase during holidays
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police say there have been 23 home break-ins in the city during November.
