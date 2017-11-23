Firefighters respond to large fire in Tolono

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire on Thursday morning.

According to officials the fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of North Elizabeth Street.

Several crews responded to the scene to assist Tolono with the fire. Luckily no one was hurt in the fire.

Officials estimate that $70,000 in damage was caused as a result. They also say the fire was not caused by cooking a turkey.

Other details were not immediately known.