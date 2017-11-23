Firefighters respond to vacant house for third time

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters from the Decatur Fire Department responded to a vacant home fire on Thursday morning. 

Officials say the fire started in a home in the 1200 block of West Greet Street around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived saw heavy fire showing throughout the home. 

They say this is the third time the fire department has responded to this home for a fire in the house. The home is a total loss and damage was estimated over $5,000. 

Officials say the fire is suspicious and is being investigated. No one was hurt. 

It's not yet clear what caused the fire. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More