Firefighters respond to vacant house for third time

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters from the Decatur Fire Department responded to a vacant home fire on Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire started in a home in the 1200 block of West Greet Street around 3:45 a.m. When they arrived saw heavy fire showing throughout the home.

They say this is the third time the fire department has responded to this home for a fire in the house. The home is a total loss and damage was estimated over $5,000.

Officials say the fire is suspicious and is being investigated. No one was hurt.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.