Thanking others on Thanksgiving

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Thanksgiving Day shoppers offered thanks to friends, family, God and others Thursday.

Reporter Joe Astrouski spoke with shoppers to ask whom they would like to thank on the holiday.

I would like to thank my parents for being fabulous and raising me, and my kids and my husband,” said Linda Little.

First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for being in the head of my life, for my pastor, my church family and my family,” said David Mabon. “I've been really blessed."

“We truly thank God for what he's doing,” said Robert Barbee. “Let's love one another and have unity in the community."

I'm a local business owner, and I've got a whole bunch of employees, and I really want to thank all of them,” said Ray Fields, who owns a pizza shop. “I can't name them all, but I just want to say thanks to all my employees."

