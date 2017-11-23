DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Heritage and Holly Tour kicks off Friday.

Dove, Inc. is selected to carry on the traditions of the Annual Heritage & Holly Tour. This is the 26 year for the event.

The annual tour focuses on architectural treasures, local history and Decatur community restoration. The Heritage & Holly Tour brings area history to light and feature area historic homes and businesses.

The Trolley will be available to transport visitors to sites on the tour. Heritage and Holly will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday the 25th, from noon to 6:00 p.m., $20 at the door.