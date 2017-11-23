Thanksgiving dinner served to those in need

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Members of the Champaign Community are helping to provide holiday cheer to everyone.

Berean Covenant Church and Lone Star Lodge #118 cooked a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need Thursday.

They prepared enough meals to feed 100 people. The meals included turkey, pie, and mac &cheese, among other things.

The best part? The meal was completely free.

"The family that I was raised in, we always gave and we gave from the heart," Curtis Blanden, one of the event organizers, says. "And there's not another way but through food and preparing food and putting love into it and, also, giving to others."

Organizers say they wanted to serve a dinner so people would sit and socialize together.

