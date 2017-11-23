Student teaches music, learns entrepreneurship

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- In a small room at City of Praise church in Decatur, Anfernee Richardson is helping a young saxophone player improve his sound.

“I’m working on trying to enhance his embouchure, the way you play, and then we also work on breath support and tone quality,” Richardson said.

Richardson, a senior at MacArthur High School, didn’t begin playing musical instruments himself until middle school.

“We have a local player that played at our church, his name is Brandon Jelks, and he became the teacher at our school,” Richardson said. “He allowed me to join band for the first time.”

In the years since, Richardson has developed a passion for music, learning saxophone as well as piano, cello and other instruments.

“I’ll always have that joy for music,” Richardson said. “I always play different places and stuff.”

Recently, Richardson’s pastor suggested that he develop his passion into a small business, offering music lessons in his spare time.

“It feels good to have my own stuff, start my own thing, actually doing my goals and plans,” Richardson said.

So far, Richardson says he only has one regular student, though he is recruiting more. Eventually, he says he would like to start an arts high school and teach other future musicians.

