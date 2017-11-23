Thanksgiving dinner bring the Urbana community together

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Urbana High School Thanksgiving dinner happened Thursday night. 

Hundreds gathered at Urbana High School for the free meal. Every year the Urbana High School Student Senate hosts a dinner with all the trimmings for those who are in need of a warm, comfortable environment to spend their Thanksgiving. 

Lauren Matson is the president of Student Senate and she says, "when people come to the dinner they feel like they belong and they are apart of something." 

Whether they are elderly, homeless or a student at the U of I all were welcome to the free dinner. Paul Eguyen is the vice president of Student Senate and he explained that he's seen people who don't have any place to go on Thanksgiving. Eguyen says, "the dinner offers a place to go and meet people." 

This year the dinner organizers say they served over 250 people. 

