Thanksgiving dinner bring the Urbana community together

Thanksgiving dinner bring the Urbana community togetherPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Near-death overdoses lead to drug warning
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon officers say a potentially dangerous drug is circulating in the city.
-
1 killed in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a serious crash killed one person on Interstate 55 Wednesday night.
-
Being Transgender: The struggle of following their journey
(WAND) - Being transgender is a topic that's been making headlines lately for numerous reasons.
-
Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-22
A jam-packed week of high school basketball tournaments continues with the Decatur Turkey Tournament, Lincoln/Eaton Round Robin Tournament and the St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament! MacArthur pulls away from Thornton late and Mt. Zion is rolled by Top 15 Chicagoland squad Bolingbrook. Lincoln stifles Cahokia while at St. Anthony, the Bulldogs fall to Highland, Effingham edges Okaw Valley and Mattoon beats Breese Central. Decatur Turkey Tournament (First Round) MacArt...
-
D R Roberts Photography closing in December
DECATUR, IL (WAND) - D R Roberts Photography Studio on North Edward Street to close December 15th after 39 years of business.
-
Firefighters respond to vacant house for third time
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters from the Decatur Fire Department responded to a vacant home fire on Thursday morning.
-
Maroa-Forsyth, GCMS prepare for 217 clash in 2A finals
In this preview of the 2A state championship game between (4) Maroa-Forsyth and (2) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Trojans receiver Kam Boline and head coach Josh Jostes size up the undefeated Falcons (13-0), who have allowed just 6.2 points per game in a dominant 2017-18 campaign. Storylines + Maroa-Forsyth's seventh trip to the state championship game in the past 12 years under head coach Josh Jostes + GCMS' first trip to state in program history. The Falcons' 13 wins are the school's ...
-
Suspect car chase leads to crash, arrests
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they arrested two men after a burglary and car chase.
-
Firefighters respond to large fire in Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire on Thursday morning.
-
Decatur Turkey Tournament Schedule 2017
Click the accompanying photo for a complete schedule of the 2017 Team Soy Capital Decatur Turkey Tournament! Teams attending: Eisenhower MacArthur Champaign Central Bolingbrook Thornton Peoria High Southeast Mt. Zion Dates: November 21-25
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Living life transgender, the struggle of following their journey
-
Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-22
-
Maroa-Forsyth, GCMS prepare for 217 clash in 2A finals
-
Burglary increase during holidays
-
D R Roberts Photography closing in December
-
Oh, Christmas Trees: Engdale Farms sees green on Black Friday
-
Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-21
-
Debris remains after October building collapse
-
Suspect car chase leads to crash, arrests
-
Man behind bars in murder investigation
-
Current Events
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-