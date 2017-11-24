Catching up with Decatur's Christian Williams

DECATUR -- Basketball star Christian Williams led St. Teresa to the 2015 2A state championship game and then chose Iowa among a list that included Illinois State, Bradley and Northern Illinois. After playing two years for the Hawkeyes, he decided to pursue more playing time elsewhere. More than two dozen schools reached out to St. Teresa after Williams announced he was leaving Iowa, and he chose Indiana State from a list of finalists that included Evansville and UW-Milwaukee. In this interview, he shares why he chose the Sycamores and gives an update on his health status after undergoing labrum surgery.