Family of missing girl extends reward

Posted: Updated:


MOLINE, Ill., (WAND) - The reward for a girl who vanished more than 20 years ago has been extended. Trudy Appleby disappeared in the Quad Cities on December 31st, 1996. The first picture is of her before she vanished.

The second picture is projection of what she'd look like now. 

Her family and Crime Stoppers are still offering a $10,000 reward in the case. In August, investigators said William "Ed" Smith is a person of interest in the case.

They believe he was the last person to be seen with Trudy.
He died in 2014.  Officials excavated a former home site of Smith's on Campbell's Island but didn't find any evidence. 

If you have any information regarding the case, you can send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers and call their tip hotline at 309-762-9500.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More