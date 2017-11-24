Family of missing girl extends reward



MOLINE, Ill., (WAND) - The reward for a girl who vanished more than 20 years ago has been extended. Trudy Appleby disappeared in the Quad Cities on December 31st, 1996. The first picture is of her before she vanished.

The second picture is projection of what she'd look like now.

Her family and Crime Stoppers are still offering a $10,000 reward in the case. In August, investigators said William "Ed" Smith is a person of interest in the case.

They believe he was the last person to be seen with Trudy.

He died in 2014. Officials excavated a former home site of Smith's on Campbell's Island but didn't find any evidence.

If you have any information regarding the case, you can send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers and call their tip hotline at 309-762-9500.