Retailers gear up for Small Business Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Local businesses hope the "Black Friday" spirit will continue through out the weekend.

"It's just nice to see the support," Ali Clapper, owner of Findings Boutique in Champaign, says.

Several Champaign business owners are gearing up for "Small Business Saturday".

"I'm looking forward to it being an exciting day, I think people enjoy the energy," Clapper says.

Small Business Saturday is a somewhat new trend that encourages people to support local businesses, everything from cafes to boutiques to book shops.

"It helps keep the money in the community," Susan Elmore, owner of Jane Addams Book Shop, says. "Our community has been very supportive of us as a business, and so it's a way for us to kind of give back to them. People feel good, they can come in and they feel really good about shopping local."

Clapper says she loves owning her own business, especially since she grew up in Mahomet.

"85% of the time I know who's walking through the door," she says."I know their name, I know their kids, I know a little bit about their story and it makes it a lot easier when we're finding a gift for them or their finding a gift for their daughter who I've heard about, I can kind of help cater it to them."

With "Cyber Monday" around the corner she says she knows it can be easier to just shop online. But, she says, shopping local benefits the whole community.

"I understand that you're not going to be able to find everything locally, probably, but it's a nice place to start first and then, if you can, we really appreciate it," Clapper says.