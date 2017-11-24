Champaign prepares for Parade of Lights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): The city of Champaign is jumping into the holiday spirit.

The 17th annual Parade of Lights will brighten the streets of downtown on Saturday at 6 PM.

The event is put on by the Champaign Center Partnership, sponsored by the Christie Clinic.

The theme of this year's parade is "Miracle on Neil Street". Every float is required to have Christmas lights of some sort.

"We actually have a record number of floats that have entered the parade this year at 56," Genevieve Kirk, with the Champaign Center Partnership, says. "You can expect all sorts of retro surprises in line with our theme: antique fire trucks, antique buses, we have some inflatable floats."

The parade will end with the lighting of the "Tree of Lights" downtown.

