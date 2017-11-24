A fire heavily damages a Decatur home

Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire responded to a house fire at the Southwest Mobile Home Community. 

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 5 Friday night. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. Decatur Fire is investigating. No injuries were reported. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More