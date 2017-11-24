A fire heavily damages a Decatur homeUpdated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Illinois included in massive food recall
WASHINGTON, DC (WAND) - Illinois included in Colorado Nut Company of Denver, CO recall of several products for containing milk products not listed in ingredients.
-
Near-death overdoses lead to drug warning
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Mattoon officers say a potentially dangerous drug is circulating in the city.
-
Family of missing girl extends reward
MOLINE, Ill., (WAND) - More than 20 years after 11-year-old Trudy Appleby vanished, her family still hopes they'll find her.
-
Being Transgender: The struggle of following their journey
(WAND) - Being transgender is a topic that's been making headlines lately for numerous reasons.
-
1 killed in Logan County crash
LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State police say a serious crash killed one person on Interstate 55 Wednesday night.
-
Catching up with Decatur's Christian Williams
DECATUR -- Basketball star Christian Williams led St. Teresa to the 2015 2A state championship game and then chose Iowa among a list that included Illinois State, Bradley and Northern Illinois. After playing two years for the Hawkeyes, he decided to pursue more playing time elsewhere. More than two dozen schools reached out to St. Teresa after Williams announced he was leaving Iowa, and he chose Indiana State from a list of finalists that included Evansville and UW-Milwaukee. In this ...
-
Decatur Turkey Tournament Schedule 2017
Click the accompanying photo for a complete schedule of the 2017 Team Soy Capital Decatur Turkey Tournament! Teams attending: Eisenhower MacArthur Champaign Central Bolingbrook Thornton Peoria High Southeast Mt. Zion Dates: November 21-25
-
A fire heavily damages a Decatur home
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Fire responded to a house fire at the Southwest Mobil Home Community.
-
Firefighters respond to vacant house for third time
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters from the Decatur Fire Department responded to a vacant home fire on Thursday morning.
-
Firefighters respond to large fire in Tolono
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a garage fire on Thursday morning.
-
Most Popular Videos
Black Friday shoppers tackling this years sales
-
Catching up with Decatur's Christian Williams
-
Living life transgender, the struggle of following their journey
-
Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 11-22
-
Debris remains after October building collapse
-
Oh, Christmas Trees: Engdale Farms sees green on Black Friday
-
Suspect car chase leads to crash, arrests
-
Burglary increase during holidays
-
Maroa-Forsyth, GCMS prepare for 217 clash in 2A finals
Student teaches music, learns entrepreneurship
Current Events
-
Spirit of Giving
Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T
-
Coats for Kids Drive
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-