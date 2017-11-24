Black Friday shoppers tackling this years sales

Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many people braved the morning to grab the Black Friday deals. 

Many Decatur residents were apart of Black Friday shopping and it's something many people look forward to.

Mary Booker says ,"We've been up all night actually we went to Walmart first and now here and we went to Bergners so we've been everywhere all over."

Some people make Black Friday shopping a family tradition, like Andrew McDevitt he says, "It's kind of a tradition with my wife and our friends  to come out and I don't know just everyone's out spreading the holiday spirit."

