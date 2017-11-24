City, Water, Light and Power respond to a downtown power outage.

Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power crews are responding to a power outage affecting two large circuits downtown caused by an underground cable issue. Customers affected are located in an area roughly bound between 1st Street, Adams Street, Ninth Street and Cook Street. Personnel have been on scene and have stored nearly half the customers affected and are awaiting crew to make final repairs.

For more information and updates on repair status, the public may visit Facebook and Twitterpages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP,www.twitter.com/CWLP_.  Customers can also contact Electric Dispatch at 789-2121 for more information.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Spirit of Giving

      Join WAND, Cromwell Radio, Walmart North and Macon County Toys for Tots in the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Friday, December 1st. T

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More