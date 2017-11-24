City, Water, Light and Power respond to a downtown power outage.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - City Water, Light and Power crews are responding to a power outage affecting two large circuits downtown caused by an underground cable issue. Customers affected are located in an area roughly bound between 1st Street, Adams Street, Ninth Street and Cook Street. Personnel have been on scene and have stored nearly half the customers affected and are awaiting crew to make final repairs.

For more information and updates on repair status, the public may visit Facebook and Twitterpages, www.facebook.com/4CWLP , www.twitter.com/CWLP_ . Customers can also contact Electric Dispatch at 789-2121 for more information.