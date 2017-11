DECATUR -- The stage is set for a rematch on championship night at the 48th annual Decatur Turkey Tourney - Bolingbrook will look to repeat against Eisenhower Saturday night at 7:30.

The Panthers upset Champaign Central 67-58 in the first semifinal game, while the Raiders pulled away from MacArthur in the nightcap 89-67.

In consolation action Southeast beat Peoria High 77-38, and Harvey Thornton knocked off Mt. Zion 91-61.

