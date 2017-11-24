Illini down NC Central, improve to 6-0

CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR HIGHLIGHTS FROM ILLINOIS' WIN OVER NC CENTRAL

CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini improved to 6-0 with an 86-73 win over North Carolina Central Friday night at the State Farm Center.

After trailing 35-34 at the break, the Illini outscored NC Central 52-38 in the second half.

Michael Finke led the way with 22 points and 6 rebounds. Aaron Jordan added 16 points on 6-7 shooting, and Kipper Nichols chipped in 14 off the bench.

Illinois will face its first road test Tuesday night at Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.