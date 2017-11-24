Rochester wins state title on last-second field goal

DEKALB -- Head coach Derek Leonard has won so many lopsided games, one has to wonder if this was just a plan to inject some danger into the Rochester Rocket dynasty.



With time expiring in regulation of the Class 4A state championship game, Leonard's Rockets were knotted at 21 apiece with fellow 13-0 squad Morris. That's when sophomore kicker Clay Alewelt broke the tie with a field goal that cemented the program's seventh state championship in eight years.